UP Board 10th 12th Result 2023 will be announced on April 25 at 1.30 PM.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board 10th, 12th results 2023 today on April 25. Dibyakant Shukla the UPMSP secretary yesterday announced via twitter that the UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2023 will be announced on April 25 at 1.30 PM.

Over 58.8 lakh students will get their results on the UPMSP board's official website, upmsp.edu.in. UP Board exam evaluations ended on March 31 and marks are being tabulated. This year, more than 1.40 lakh examiners evaluated 3.19 crore answer sheets for the UP Board exam.

After the results are announced at 1:30 pm today, students will be able to check their scores in UP Board 10th, 12th exams 2023 through the official website upresults,nic.in 2023, upmsp.edu.in or results.upmsp.edu.in.

"It is hereby informed that the high school and intermediate results for the academic year 2023 will be announced on April 25 at 1.30 PM. Students will be able to check their marks from upmsp.edu.in and also from upresults,nic.in," Dibyakant Shukla said.

Here is how to download UP Board 10th, 12th results 2023

Type the address for UPMSP official website, upmsp.edu.in 2023 in your browser

Once the website opens click on “UP Board final exam results for Class 10, 12” link.

Then enter the roll number, school code and required credentials.

Once correct credentials are entered the UP Board results 2023 for Class 10, 12 will be displayed.