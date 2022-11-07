upGrad’s offline brand ‘UGDX’ to launch 10 global campuses in 2023, will hire 1,000 PhDs

By Kanishka Sarkar

upGrad is looking to hire nearly 1,000 PhDs as its new offline brand UGDX is all set to open 10 international campuses in 2023

Making further inroads in offline higher education, edtech firm upGrad is all set to launch ten international institutes next year as part of its new brand 'UGDX', which stands for the company's thrust in emerging digital technologies.

"The 'X' factor to UGDX is added by its recently acquired Data Science, AI, ML-focused offline institute - INSOFE," the firm said in a statement.

upGrad is investing $30 million in UGDX to open three institutes in the United States, of which the San Francisco unit goes live in January 2023, five in India across Delhi and Chennai to add to its existing facilities in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore, and one in Singapore and the Middle East, each.

The firm said that the new brand aims to reach operational break-even in 5 (five) quarters from its launch.

"The plan is also to have faculty recruitments in various geographies and use technology to seamlessly integrate campuses, faculty, and corporates within one ecosystem. UGDX will specialise in AI, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Connected Devices, IOT, Quantum Computing, Digital Management, Leadership Courses & the Cloud, and will offer Certificates, Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral programs in these areas," it said.

The edtech giant is looking to hire around 1,000 PhDs for its new programme.

upGrad sees UGDX as a natural extension moving to a scaled blended offline and online model under its brand, Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder and chairperson, said.

Dr Dakshinamurthy Kolluru, founder and CEO, upGrad INSOFE, who will also be heading UGDX, said the new work-integrated education programme would be industry-centric as the edtech aims to create programmes that prepare students to help corporates transform. At the same time, rich engagements with industry connections will give learners real-world experiences from day one.

"Every UGDX will have an incubation unit, to invest in IPs and foster budding entrepreneurs to formulate ideas and build patents which will be developed and nurtured inside the Institute itself," he said.

UGDX president Dr Sridhar Pappu added that the faculty at UGDX shall work with multiple colleges nearby and design free faculty development programmes, boot camps, and summer schools for socially and economically less-privileged students.