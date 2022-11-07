Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeducation News

    upGrad’s offline brand ‘UGDX’ to launch 10 global campuses in 2023, will hire 1,000 PhDs

    upGrad’s offline brand ‘UGDX’ to launch 10 global campuses in 2023, will hire 1,000 PhDs

    upGrad’s offline brand ‘UGDX’ to launch 10 global campuses in 2023, will hire 1,000 PhDs
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Kanishka Sarkar   IST (Published)

    upGrad is looking to hire nearly 1,000 PhDs as its new offline brand UGDX is all set to open 10 international campuses in 2023

    Making further inroads in offline higher education, edtech firm upGrad is all set to launch ten international institutes next year as part of its new brand 'UGDX', which stands for the company's thrust in emerging digital technologies.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    IST1 Min(s) Read

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    "The 'X' factor to UGDX is added by its recently acquired Data Science, AI, ML-focused offline institute - INSOFE," the firm said in a statement.
    upGrad is investing $30 million in UGDX to open three institutes in the United States, of which the San Francisco unit goes live in January 2023, five in India across Delhi and Chennai to add to its existing facilities in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore, and one in Singapore and the Middle East, each.
    The firm said that the new brand aims to reach operational break-even in 5 (five) quarters from its launch.
    "The plan is also to have faculty recruitments in various geographies and use technology to seamlessly integrate campuses, faculty, and corporates within one ecosystem. UGDX will specialise in AI, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Connected Devices, IOT, Quantum Computing, Digital Management, Leadership Courses & the Cloud, and will offer Certificates, Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral programs in these areas," it said.
    The edtech giant is looking to hire around 1,000 PhDs for its new programme.
    upGrad sees UGDX as a natural extension moving to a scaled blended offline and online model under its brand, Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder and chairperson, said.
    Also Read: Road to IPO 2024 — upGrad to merge all M&As into 'One upGrad'
    Dr Dakshinamurthy Kolluru, founder and CEO, upGrad INSOFE, who will also be heading UGDX, said the new work-integrated education programme would be industry-centric as the edtech aims to create programmes that prepare students to help corporates transform. At the same time, rich engagements with industry connections will give learners real-world experiences from day one.
    "Every UGDX will have an incubation unit, to invest in IPs and foster budding entrepreneurs to formulate ideas and build patents which will be developed and nurtured inside the Institute itself," he said.
    UGDX president Dr Sridhar Pappu added that the faculty at UGDX shall work with multiple colleges nearby and design free faculty development programmes, boot camps, and summer schools for socially and economically less-privileged students.
    Also Read | CRED, upGrad, Groww & Zepto are the top startups where Indians want to work: LinkedIn
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Next Article

    Twitter employees laid off ‘by mistake’ being asked to return

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng