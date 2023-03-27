upGrad CHRO shares six-point checklist for appraisal season

upGrad CHRO Saurabh Deep Singla shed light on the latest trends of this appraisal season and the top six queries with probable solutions

Like everyone else out there, you would find it extremely nerve-racking during the appraisal season, especially knowing that your peers are either on the same boat as you, or very much ahead. You would also happen to feel lost and worried with all the pounding unanswered questions just waiting to get their share of what hope tastes like. For all other readers who are interested in discovering the latest trends of this appraisal season, here are the top six most discussed queries with probable solutions:

1. Importance of self-evaluation:

Documenting your accomplishments is an important practice that can help you reflect on your progress and evaluate growth. It also allows you to gather all relevant data and showcase what you've done through different narratives, including non-quantifiable achievements. Regular documentation can also improve your writing skills while keeping a record of your journey can aid in evaluating your progress and serve as a reminder of your hard work. Overall, documenting your accomplishments can be a valuable tool for personal and professional development.

2. How do you define your KRAs:

To effectively communicate any changes in the company's priorities, it's important to have a clear understanding of whether and how these changes were conveyed to you. If you're aware of any changes, be sure to detail how you've adjusted your work to accommodate them. Additionally, it's important to document how your work has contributed to the organisation's top and bottom lines. By being precise and clear in your communication with your manager, you can ensure a productive and successful feedback session.

3. Ways to succeed with a heavier workload:

To grow in your career, it's important to approach an increased workload with confidence and see it as a challenge. As you take on more responsibilities, make sure to evaluate the impact of your work on the organisation's top-line revenue and bottom-line profitability. Documenting this impact in your performance appraisal can demonstrate your value to the company. Additionally, consider upskilling and exploring new approaches to increase your visibility to recruiters and potentially secure a higher-paying role. By taking these steps, you can position yourself for long-term success in your career.

4. Demonstrating your worth to a new manager:

To transition effectively to your new manager, reflect on how to showcase your value. Consider leveraging your relationship with your previous manager's manager and evaluate if their presence is necessary. Use your appraisal document to showcase your achievements and contributions. Build a rapport with the new manager and communicate specific areas of your work. Break the ice by offering information about yourself to help the new manager understand your work better. These steps can ensure a smooth transition and continued success.

5. How to overcome nervousness:

Prepare for your performance appraisal by reviewing your document and practising potential questions. Adding humour or making it engaging can make the process less nerve-wracking. Regularly interacting with your boss builds rapport and confidence. Practice makes perfect, so don't let nerves hold you back from performing well. With preparation and a positive attitude, you can use your appraisal to drive personal and professional growth.

6. How to quantify soft skills:

As a leader, it's important to actively seek feedback from your team to improve and grow. Your team members are your most valuable source of insight, so be open to their suggestions and consider them. When facing unhappy instances, it's a good habit to write down your thoughts and feelings to help you process and learn from the experience. When discussing your successes and difficulties with your leader, sharing your genuine perspective can make a big impact. By taking these steps, you can build stronger relationships with your team and continue to develop as a leader.

The author Saurabh Deep Singla is the chief human resources officer (CHRO) at upGrad. Views expressed are personal.