UPMSP UP Board 10th 12th results declared — Check pass percentage, toppers and all details here | LIVE
1 Min(s) Read
By Nishtha Pandey  Apr 25, 2023 2:03 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Over 58.8 lakh students will get their results on the UPMSP board's official website, upmsp.edu.in. UP Board exam evaluations ended on March 31 and marks are being tabulated. This year, more than 1.40 lakh examiners evaluated 3.19 crore answer sheets for the UP Board exam.

Live Updates

UP Board 12th Result 2023 Live: Results declared the overall pass percentage  for Class 12 is 75.52 percent. Girls have secured 83 percent and boys have secured 69.34 percent.

Apr 25, 2023 2:00 PM

UP Board Class 12th 2023 results declared: 

UP Board 12th Result 2023 have been declared and students can check the results at upmsp.edu.in and also from upresults,nic.in. 

 
Apr 25, 2023 1:56 PM

UP Board Class 10th 2023 topper: 

According to various media reports quoting data by UPMSP, Priyanshi Soni from Sitapur has topped class 10 exam with 98.33 percent.

Apr 25, 2023 1:54 PM

UP Board 10th Result 2023 declared check pass percentage:

According to the data shared by the UPMSP the overall pass percentage for Class 10 in 2023 is 89.78 percent and the Girls have recorded 93.34 percent as pass percentage in Class 10 reported Times of India.
Apr 25, 2023 1:52 PM

Here is how to download UP Board 10th 2023 results live:

UP Board Class 10th 2023 results have been declared here's how to check 

  • Type the address for UPMSP official website, upmsp.edu.in 2023 in your browser
  • Once the website opens click on “UP Board final exam results for Class 10 link.
  • Then enter the roll number, school code and required credentials.
  • Once correct credentials are entered the UP Board results 2023 for Class 10 will be displayed.
Apr 25, 2023 1:44 PM

UP Board 10th Result 2023 declared

Apr 25, 2023 1:43 PM

Apr 25, 2023 1:43 PM

UP Board Result 2023:

The press conference by the UP Board chairman Mahendra Dev and secretary Dibyakant Shukla has staretd the results will be out anytime soon. 

Apr 25, 2023 1:37 PM

UP Board Result 2023: This year 51-year-old man BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra,  alias Pappu Bhartaul also gave the UP Board Class 12 exams. 

Apr 25, 2023 1:35 PM

UPMSP Result 2023: 

UP Board chairman Mahendra Dev and secretary Dibyakant Shukla will announce the class 10th and 12th UP Board results in Prayagraj. 

Apr 25, 2023 1:31 PM

UP Board Result 2023:
Here is how to calculate percentage from CGPA 

Percentage obtained = CGPA X 9.5

For example if your CGPA is 8 then the percentage will be 8 X 9.5 = 76%

Apr 25, 2023 1:28 PM

What will UP Board toppers get?

The toppers of the UP Board Result 2023 will also be announced today. The top performing students in class 10 and 12 will receive cash prizes. A laptop would also be provided to all the students who are placed in the merit list of UP Results.

Apr 25, 2023 1:14 PM

UP Board 12th Pass Percentage 2022

Class 12 UP board results 2023 are expected to be released by UPMSP. UP Board 12th Result 2023 will be released on upresults.nic.in. The pass percentage for 12th was 85.33 percent last year. The pass percentage for girls was 90.15 percent while the pass percentage for boys was 81.21 percent.

Apr 25, 2023 12:59 PM

UP Board 10th Result 2023: Passing Criteria

The UP Board class 10th and 12th exam evaluation is done on the basis of the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) pattern. Under CCE evaluation, if a student is unable to clear one subject except for Hindi, then they will be declared pass in UP Board 10th examinations.

Apr 25, 2023 12:22 PM

UPMSP Result 2023: What all credentials are required? 

Students who are going to check their UP Board Result 2023 will be required to enter Roll number and school code. To check the same, students will be required to refer to their UP Board admit card 2023.

Apr 25, 2023 12:07 PM