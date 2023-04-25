UP Board 12th Result 2023 Live: Results declared the overall pass percentage for Class 12 is 75.52 percent. Girls have secured 83 percent and boys have secured 69.34 percent.
UP Board Class 12th 2023 results declared:
UP Board 12th Result 2023 have been declared and students can check the results at upmsp.edu.in and also from upresults,nic.in.
UP Board Class 10th 2023 topper:
According to various media reports quoting data by UPMSP, Priyanshi Soni from Sitapur has topped class 10 exam with 98.33 percent.
UP Board 10th Result 2023 declared check pass percentage:
Here is how to download UP Board 10th 2023 results live:
UP Board 10th Result 2023 have been declared and students can check the results at upmsp.edu.in and also from upresults,nic.in.
The press conference by the UP Board chairman Mahendra Dev and secretary Dibyakant Shukla has staretd the results will be out anytime soon.
UP Board Result 2023: This year 51-year-old man BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra, alias Pappu Bhartaul also gave the UP Board Class 12 exams.
UP Board chairman Mahendra Dev and secretary Dibyakant Shukla will announce the class 10th and 12th UP Board results in Prayagraj.
Here is how to calculate percentage from CGPA
Percentage obtained = CGPA X 9.5
For example if your CGPA is 8 then the percentage will be 8 X 9.5 = 76%
What will UP Board toppers get?
The toppers of the UP Board Result 2023 will also be announced today. The top performing students in class 10 and 12 will receive cash prizes. A laptop would also be provided to all the students who are placed in the merit list of UP Results.
UP Board 12th Pass Percentage 2022
Class 12 UP board results 2023 are expected to be released by UPMSP. UP Board 12th Result 2023 will be released on upresults.nic.in. The pass percentage for 12th was 85.33 percent last year. The pass percentage for girls was 90.15 percent while the pass percentage for boys was 81.21 percent.
UP Board 10th Result 2023: Passing Criteria
The UP Board class 10th and 12th exam evaluation is done on the basis of the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) pattern. Under CCE evaluation, if a student is unable to clear one subject except for Hindi, then they will be declared pass in UP Board 10th examinations.
UPMSP Result 2023: What all credentials are required?
Students who are going to check their UP Board Result 2023 will be required to enter Roll number and school code. To check the same, students will be required to refer to their UP Board admit card 2023.