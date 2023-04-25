Summary
Where to check UP Board 10th, 12th exams 2023?
After the results are announced at 1:30 pm today, students will be able to check their scores in UP Board 10th, 12th exams 2023 through the official website upresults,nic.in 2023, upmsp.edu.in or results.upmsp.edu.in.
UPMSP UP Board 10th 12th result: The results are likely to be released at 1:30 pm today. Dibyakant Shukla the UPMSP secretary yesterday announced this viax twitter.
UPMSP UP Board 10th 12th result: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board 10th, 12th results 2023 today on April 25.