UPMSP UP Board 10th 12th results live updates: When, where and how to check all details here

By Nishtha Pandey   Apr 25, 2023 10:57 AM IST (Updated)
Over 58.8 lakh students will get their results on the UPMSP board's official website, upmsp.edu.in. UP Board exam evaluations ended on March 31 and marks are being tabulated. This year, more than 1.40 lakh examiners evaluated 3.19 crore answer sheets for the UP Board exam.

Live Updates

Where to check  UP Board 10th, 12th exams 2023?

After the results are announced at 1:30 pm today, students will be able to check their scores in UP Board 10th, 12th exams 2023 through the official website upresults,nic.in 2023, upmsp.edu.in or results.upmsp.edu.in.

Apr 25, 2023 10:57 AM

UPMSP UP Board 10th 12th result: The results are likely to be released at 1:30 pm today. Dibyakant Shukla the UPMSP secretary yesterday announced this viax twitter. 

Apr 25, 2023 10:57 AM

UPMSP UP Board 10th 12th result: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board 10th, 12th results 2023 today on April 25. 

Apr 25, 2023 10:56 AM
