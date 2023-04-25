UP Board Result 2023: Girls outshine boys with 98.4% in Class 10

This year, Girls have outperformed boys in both UP board class 12 and class 10 results. As per reports, this year around 27.5 lakh candidates appeared for the 12th exams while over 31 lakh candidates registered for class 10th exams.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, released the 10th and 12th results today, on April 25, through a press conference. Along with the results, the board also released the toppers list of the two exams. Candidates waiting for the results can log in to the board's official website at www.upresults.nic.in to check them.

The UP Board 2023 results and toppers’ lists were announced in the result press conference held at 1.30 pm in Prayagraj by UP Board Chairman Mahendra Dev and Secretary Dibyakant Shukla.

UP Board class 10 toppers list

First topper: Priyanshi Soni, Sita Bal VMIC school, Mahmudabad, Sitapur.

Score: 590/600 or 98.44 per cent marks

Second toppers: Kushagra Pandey, Arya Bhatt VMHS, Mangalpur, Kanpur Dehat; and Mishkat Noor from Canossa Convent Girls Inter College, Ayodhya,

Score: 587/600

Third toppers: Krishna Jha from BKGS Inter College, Parkhan, Mathura; and Arpit Gangwar from SVM IC, Bilaspur, and Pilbhit Shreyashi Singh from Raj Montessori Inter College, Semari, Sultanpur.

Score: 586/600

UP Board 2023 Class 12 toppers list

First topper: Shubh Chapra from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mahoba

Score: 489/500 or 97.40 percent marks.

Second toppers: Saurabh Gangwar from SVM IC Bilaspur, Pilibhit and Anamika from CHS Singh IC Jaswant Nagar, Etawah.

Score: 486/500

Third toppers: Priyanshu Upadhyay from SBMI Raghuvanshpuram, Fatehpur; Khushi from SSIC Mustafapur Husenganj, Fatehpur; and Supriya SPRIC Bansi, Siddharta Nagar.

Score: 485/500

UP Board Results and Pass Percentage details

This year the pass percentage for the UP Board Class 10th result is 89.78 percent and the pass percentage for the UP Board Class 12th result is 86.64 percent.

For class 10th, out of the total students, 15,21,422 were boys and 13,42,199 were girls.

A total of 13,18,210 boys and 12,52,777 girls have qualified which means the girls have outshined the boys with a pass percentage of 93.34 percent over 86.64 percent of the boys.

The same pattern was seen in class 12th results as well. Out of 11,63,430 girls who appeared for the exam, 9,65,658 qualified taking the pass percentage to 83 percent.

Meanwhile, a total of 14,07,572 boys appeared for the exams out of which 9,76,059 qualified, marking a pass percentage of 69.34 percent.

Students needed to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to qualify in the UP-Board exams and the minimum passing marks were the same for individual subjects.