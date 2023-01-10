A schedule for the pre-board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 has already been published, and the exams will take place between January 16 and January 20. Practical examinations for the 12th class will be held from January 21 to February 5, 2023.
UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP board timetable 2023 for classes 12 and 10. The UP board time table 2023 PDF will be available on the official website: upmsp.edu.in. The UP board scheme 2023 Class 10, 12 will be available in PDF format.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making
IST5 Min(s) Read
Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data
IST3 Min(s) Read
After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship
IST6 Min(s) Read
UP board exam date 2023 for Class 10 and 12
UP board exam 2023 date was released on January 10, 2023. According to a report by News18, Class 10 board exams will take place between February 16 and March 3, 2023, whereas Class 12 board exams will take place between February 16 and March 4, 2023.
A schedule for the pre-board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 has already been published, and the exams will take place between January 16 and January 20. Practical examinations for the 12th class will be held from January 21 to February 5, 2023.
How to download UP Boards exams 2023 timetable
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!