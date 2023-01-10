A schedule for the pre-board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 has already been published, and the exams will take place between January 16 and January 20. Practical examinations for the 12th class will be held from January 21 to February 5, 2023.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP board timetable 2023 for classes 12 and 10. The UP board time table 2023 PDF will be available on the official website: upmsp.edu.in. The UP board scheme 2023 Class 10, 12 will be available in PDF format.

UP board exam date 2023 for Class 10 and 12

UP board exam 2023 date was released on January 10, 2023. According to a report by News18, Class 10 board exams will take place between February 16 and March 3, 2023, whereas Class 12 board exams will take place between February 16 and March 4, 2023.

A schedule for the pre-board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 has already been published, and the exams will take place between January 16 and January 20. Practical examinations for the 12th class will be held from January 21 to February 5, 2023.

How to download UP Boards exams 2023 timetable

Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in

Scroll down and click on the link of UP Board 10th, 12th Scheme 2023’ PDF.

A pdf file will be displayed on the screen