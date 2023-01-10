English
UP Board Exam 2023 datesheet released — Check how to download

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 10, 2023 1:55:20 PM IST (Published)

A schedule for the pre-board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 has already been published, and the exams will take place between January 16 and January 20. Practical examinations for the 12th class will be held from January 21 to February 5, 2023.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP board timetable 2023 for classes 12 and 10. The UP board time table 2023 PDF will be available on the official website: upmsp.edu.in. The UP board scheme 2023 Class 10, 12 will be available in PDF format.

UP board exam date 2023 for Class 10 and 12
UP board exam 2023 date was released on January 10, 2023. According to a report by News18, Class 10 board exams will take place between February 16 and March 3, 2023, whereas Class 12 board exams will take place between February 16 and March 4, 2023.
Also read: CBSE revises Class 12 board exam datesheet; check new schedule
How to download UP Boards exams 2023 timetable
  • Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in
  • Scroll down and click on the link of UP Board 10th, 12th Scheme 2023’ PDF.
  • A pdf file will be displayed on the screen
  • Save the UP board exam dates 2023 10th, and 12th datesheet by clicking the 'Download' button.
    • Also read: Engineering admission started: List of BTech entrance exams to apply in January
