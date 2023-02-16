UP Board Exam 2023 begins: Around 31.2 lakh Class 10 students will take the exam while 27.5 lakh Class 122 students will appear for the UP Board Exam 2023. The

The Uttar Pradesh Board Exam 2023 begins on February 16 with more than 58 lakh students registrations for the exams this year.

Around 31.2 lakh Class 10 students will take the exam while 27.5 lakh Class 122 students will appear for the UP Board Exam 2023. The

The exams are being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at 8,752 centres across 75 districts of the state.

To ensure cheating-free exams, following the order of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, District Magistrate was to appoint Static Magistrates and Sector Magistrates for each exam centre across the state. Apart from the principal's room, a separate room shall also be under strict vigil.

The state government has decided to impose the National Security Act (NSA) on those found cheating. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict instructions to ensure cheating-free board exams and the National Security Act will be imposed on students who are caught cheating," an official statement said.

Also Read: Check UP Board Exam 2023 datesheet here

Strict action will also be taken under the Gangsters Act against those who are found obstructing the examination and their properties will be attached, the statement said. An FIR will be lodged against the room invigilators and centre administrators found involved in activities of cheating, it added.

As per the official notification, Uttar Pradesh Board examinations of Class 10 and 12 will be held in two shifts - from 8 am to 11:15 am and from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. The Class 10 examinations will end on March 3 while the Class 12 examinations will end on March 4.