Edtech startup Unacademy landed in a controversy after sacking a teacher who allegedly advised students to vote for “educated candidates.”

The tutor in question Karan Sangwan reportedly told students in an online class that it was crucial to choose leaders who were “padhe-likhe” (educated) and who focused on substantial issues rather than superficial changes.

Sangwan’s statement, however, stirred a controversy after a section of users posted the clip on social media platforms, calling for action to be taken against him. Following this, Unacademy sacked Sangwan , who teaches judicial services aspirants.

Unacademy's co-founder, Roman Saini, defended the company's decision in a tweet stating the classroom should not serve as a platform for sharing personal opinions and views that could potentially sway learners' perspectives.

He stressed on the importance of maintaining a code of conduct to ensure unbiased knowledge delivery. He added that the decision to terminate Sangwan’s employment was based on a breach of this Code of Conduct. The situation has “forced” the firm to part ways with the tutor, he said.

Meanwhile, Sangwan addressed the controversy on his personal YouTube channel and announced plans to share more information on August 19. He expressed concern for his students, especially those preparing for judicial services examinations, who were now facing consequences due to the controversy.

Several political leaders have also taken to social media platforms reacting to the decision of Unacademy.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) questioning whether encouraging people to support educated candidates could be considered a crime. In a tweet in Hindi, he said, “If someone is illiterate, I respect them. But public representatives cannot be illiterate. This is the era of science and technology. Illiterate public representatives can never build the modern India of the 21st century.”

क्या पढ़े लिखे लोगों को वोट देने की अपील करना अपराध है? यदि कोई अनपढ़ है, व्यक्तिगत तौर पर मैं उसका सम्मान करता हूँ। लेकिन जनप्रतिनिधि अनपढ़ नहीं हो सकते। ये साइंस और टेक्नोलॉजी का ज़माना है। 21वीं सदी के आधुनिक भारत का निर्माण अनपढ़ जनप्रतिनिधि कभी नहीं कर सकते। https://t.co/YPX4OCoRoZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Y Sathish Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation, joined the conversation by condemning Unacademy's decision. Reddy, via a post on X, criticised the suspension of the teacher and demanded a proper explanation from the edtech firm.

With all due respect to #Unacademy, it is highly inappropriate to suspend a teacher who simply requested not to vote for illiterates. They are liable for a proper explanation! #UninstallUnacademy pic.twitter.com/mmd5wK1YZj— YSR (@ysathishreddy) August 17, 2023

Many academicians and students have also come out in support of Sangwan, alleging Unacademy’s decision was a hasty one taken under pressure.