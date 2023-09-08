CNBC TV18
homeeducation NewsUKPSC RO ARO Exam 2023: Registration for 137 posts begins today, check details

UKPSC RO-ARO Exam 2023: Registration for 137 posts begins today, check details

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 8, 2023 11:07:16 AM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
UKPSC RO-ARO Exam 2023: Registration for 137 posts begins today, check details
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of RO/ARO (Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer) positions. Eligible candidates are invited to submit their applications online through the official UKPSC website at psc.uk.gov.in. The registration process will commence on September 8 and conclude on September 29, 2023.

This recruitment  aims to fill a total of 137 vacancies within the organization. To apply for these positions, candidates should follow these steps:
UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023: How to Apply
  • Visit the official UKPSC website at psc.uk.gov.in.
  • Click on the "UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023" link found on the homepage.
  • Register by providing the necessary information and click "Submit."
  • Log in to your account and complete the application form.
  • Pay the required application fees and click "Submit."
  • After completing the process, download the confirmation page.
  • Retain a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.
    • The official notification also emphasizes that interested and eligible candidates must carefully review all the conditions and instructions outlined in the detailed advertisement available on the Commission's website (psc.uk.gov.in) before proceeding with their online applications.
    In case of any issues encountered during the online application process, candidates can reach out for assistance by emailing ukpschelpline@gmail.com. For additional information, candidates are advised to visit the official UKPSC website.
    First Published: Sept 8, 2023 11:06 AM IST
