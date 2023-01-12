English
UKPSC Forest Guard admit card 2023 released: How to download

UKPSC Forest Guard admit card 2023 released: How to download

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 12, 2023 6:17:58 PM IST (Updated)

The UKPSC Admit Card 2023 for the Forest Guard exam has been released on psc.uk.gov.in. The UKPSC admit card is only available for download in the online mode and no admit cards will be mailed to the candidates registered for the exam.

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission released UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023 today. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card through the official site of UKPSC .

Here’s how to download the UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card online


Step 1: Go to the official website of the UKPSC.

Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads, ‘Forest Guard Examination- 2022 (Uttarakhand Forest Department) Notification and Link for Download Admit Card,’ displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your application number and date of birth in the specified fields here.

Step 4: Upon login, you can access the UKPSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023.

Step 5: Download the UKPSC Forest Guard  admit card and take a printout.

The UKPSC admit card is only available for download in the online mode, no admit cards will be mailed to the candidates registered for the exam. The admit card will contain information such as reporting time and important instructions.

UKPSC Recruitment 2023 Forest Guard exam details

The UKPSC Forest Guard Exam 2023 is scheduled for January 22. The Forest Guard exam will be held in a single session from 11 am to 1 pm.

Candidates appearing for the exam will be required to carry their admit cards along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre.

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission will hire for 894 vacancies in Group C Forest Guard posts.

First Published: Jan 12, 2023 6:15 PM IST
