The new UK-India Young Professional Scheme is now open and it is offering 2,400 visas to Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years of age to live and work in the UK for up to two years. Check out how to apply

As many as 2,400 young Indians can avail of UK work visas for two years under the new UK-India Young Professional Scheme went live on February 28. The scheme visa, launched last month, allows Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years old to live and work in the UK for up to two years.

“This is an excellent opportunity for India's brightest young people between the ages of 18-30 to experience the best of the UK,” said the British High Commission in New Delhi as it released the detailed eligibility criteria for the new scheme.

If you’re looking to apply, you must hurry up as the first ballot, which is free to enter, opens on February 28 afternoon and closes on March 2.

Before candidates can apply, they must be selected in the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot and to enter the ballot they must declare they’re eligible.

Here’s a look at who is eligible and how to apply

Eligibility

--be an Indian national or citizen between 18 and 30 years old

--be at least 18 years old on the date you plan to travel to the UK

--have a qualification at bachelor’s degree level or above

--have £2,530 in savings to support yourself in the UK - You will need to --have had the money available for at least 28 days in a row. Day 28 must --be within 31 days of applying for this visa.

--not have any children under the age of 18 who live with you or who --you’re financially responsible for

--You cannot apply if you’ve already been in the UK under this scheme or the Youth Mobility Scheme visa.

How to apply

– If you’re eligible, enter the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot

– If you’re successful in the ballot, you’ll receive an invitation to apply for the visa

– Prepare the documents that you need to apply

– Apply for an India Young Professionals Scheme visa

Documents you must provide

-- a valid passport or other document that shows your identity and nationality

-- evidence that you have at least £2,530 in your bank account, for example bank statements

evidence of your qualifications

-- your tuberculosis (TB) test results if you’re living in India or another listed country-- a police report or clearance certificate from India - check how to apply for criminal records checks

-- You’ll need a blank page in your passport for your visa.

–Your college or university will need to provide written confirmation that you (a) completed your studies, (b) graduated with the required qualification

If your documents are not in English or Welsh you’ll also need to provide a certified translation. You may need to provide additional documents depending on your circumstances. The Home Office will contact you if you need to provide more evidence.

Once you’ve applied online, proved your identity and provided your documents, you’ll usually get a decision on your visa within 3 weeks.

How much it costs

You will need to:

--pay the application fee of £259

--pay a healthcare surcharge of £940

--prove you have £2,530 in personal savings

--Your application fee will not be refunded if your application is --rejected. Check if you’re eligible before you apply.

How long you can stay

-- You’ll be given a visa to live and work in the UK for up to 24 months.

-- You can enter the UK at any time while your visa is valid, and leave and come back at any time during your stay.

-- If you turn 31 after your visa is issued, you can stay in the UK for as long as your visa is valid.