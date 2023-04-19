UGC recommends universities to use local languages in teaching and exams

Moreover, the education regulator has asked to allow students to write exams in local languages even if the course is offered in English medium.

The higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC) has advised universities to use local language in teaching-learning process, stated a Press Trust of India (PTI) report. It further mentioned that the UGC has also asked universities to promote translation of original writing.

Moreover, the education regulator has asked to allow students to write exams in local languages even if the course is offered in English medium.

Quoting the commission, PTI report stated that such initiatives need to be promoted as it is important to write textbooks in the mother tongue/local languages and encouraging their use in teaching, including translating standard books from other languages.

One of the reasons why UGC has emphasised upon promoting local language teaching is due to lack of textbooks and study materials in local languages for many of the courses in higher education which is a cause for concern, UGC chairman had said earlier in February.

The latest advisory from the UGC comes after it had written to all governors and Chief Ministers requesting them to encourage teaching and learning, and the production of textbooks in students’ mother tongue in their Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). Citing the National Education Policy 2020, the regulator had emphasised upon teaching through Indian languages.

Prior to this, in November 2022, it was reported that UGC will come up with a roadmap to introduce undergraduate and postgraduate courses in regional languages. At that time, it was informed that the development will take place in all disciplines, including commerce, humanities and science, across the country.