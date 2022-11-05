UGC NET results to be declared soon: Here is how to check

By CNBCTV18.com

The National Testing Agency had earlier released the final answer key for the exam on the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (NET) Results, 2022, anytime now. Once released, candidates will be able to check the results on the official websites of NTA ( nta.ac.in ) and UGC ( ugcnet.nta.nic.in ).

University Grants Commission chairperson M Jagadish Kumar shared the details on Twitter.

The NTA conducts the UGC NET exams on the behalf of the UGC to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

Here is how to check UGC NET results

Step 1: Go to Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in the official website of the commission.

Step 2: Find and click on the link to download scorecards displayed on the homepage under the new/notice section.

Step 3: Login using your application number and date of birth and other required details.

Step 4: Your UGC NET scores will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the copy of the UGC scorecard and preserve it for future use.

The National Testing Agency had earlier released the final answer key. The answer key can be accessed from the links available on the homepage of the official website.

The record of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) results will be preserved online up to 90 days from the date of declaration of the result.

The NTA conducted the UGC NET 2022 Exams in four phases for the merged cycle.

Phase 1 exams were held from July 9 to 12, and Phase 2 exams were held from September 20 to 22. The Phase 3 exams were held from September 23 to October 1 while the Phase 4 exams were held on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14.

(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)