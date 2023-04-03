UGC NET result 2023 likely to be released this week, here is how to download marks 

Once declared candidates can check their results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates who could not clear the December 2022 cycle or want to improve their marks can appear for the exam in the next cycle.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the result of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) this week for its phase-V December 2022 exam cycle. The provisional answer key was released on March 23 and candidates were given time till March 25 to raise objections, if any.
Once declared candidates can check their results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.
More than 8 lakh candidates took the UGC NET test, which was held in 32 shifts at 663 centres across 186 cities. The UGC NET exam was divided into five phases, covering 83 subjects, to ensure a smooth exam process.
How to check UGC NET result:
Your result will be displayed on the screen and you can download it for future reference.
The candidates for the positions of assistant professors and Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) at different universities and colleges across the nation are selected through the UGC NET. The exam covers a broad range of subjects, including management, commerce, and the social sciences.
The cut-off marks for every subject are different and candidates need to score more than the cut-off marks to qualify. Candidates, who will pass the UGC NET, can apply for an assistant professor or JRF positions at different government universities and colleges across the country.
Candidates who could not clear the December 2022 cycle or want to improve their marks can appear for the exam in the next cycle.
The NTA has been conducting the UGC-NET in computer-based test (CBT) format since December 2018. This exam is held twice a year, once in June and December.
The UGC NET December 2022 Phase-V exam for nine subjects were held on March 13, 14 and 15.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
