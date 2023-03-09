English
UGC NET Phase IV: Admit cards released, how to download and other details

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 9, 2023 10:49:33 AM IST (Published)

UGC NET Phase IV Admit Card released and candidates can download their admit cards at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The Phase IV examination will be conducted on March 11 and 12.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test December 2022 Phase IV. Candidates can download their admit cards at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The Phase IV examination will be conducted on March 11 and 12, covering a total of four subjects. Tests for Sociology along with Computer Science and Applications will be conducted on March 11. Exams for Law, Management (including Business Administration. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management) will be conducted on March 12.
The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The shift 1 exam is scheduled for 9 am to 12 pm while the shift 2 exams will be conducted between 3 pm and 6 pm.
ALSO READ |
NEET UG 2023 registration begins, here is how to apply
The UGC NET exam is to fill lectureship positions like Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellow in Indian universities and colleges.
How to download UGC NET December 2022 Phase, IV Admit Card.
Step 1: Head on to the official website of the UGC NET exam –https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Find and select the link for “Download Admit Card” on the homepage of the website.
Step 3: At the next window, log in using your already generated application number along with your date of birth and the security code.
ALSO READ | AIIMS INI CET 2023 July Exam Date announced: All you need to know
Step 4: After clicking submit, your admit card will appear on a new page. Your admit card will contain details like name, roll number, exam centre address, exam date, reporting time, and other exam instructions.
Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same. Entry to the examination centre without the admit card will not be permitted.
Candidates have been advised to check the official NTA and the UGC NET website regularly to keep abreast of any updates.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
