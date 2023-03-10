UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023 out: Check how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Phase 5 admit card 2023. The NTA is set to conduct the UGC NET phase 5 for 9 subjects on March 13, 14 and 15.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Phase 5 admit card 2023. The admit card is available to download on the official website of the UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Here’s how to download UGC NET Phase 5 admit card online
Step 1: All registered candidates need to go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in to log in.
Step 2: Find the public notice section displayed on the homepage.
Step 3: Find and click on the link that reads, “Release of Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-V to be held between 13 and 15 March 2023.”
Step 4: A PDF file will open with the link to download the admit card.
Step 5: Click on the given link, and enter the required details to log in on the new login page of the UGC portal.
Step 6: Your UGC NET Phase 6 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: Carefully check all the details of the UGC NET admit card and download it.
The UGC NET Admit card will consist of name, exam venue, exam date and time, photograph and important exam instructions.
In case any candidate faces difficulty downloading the admit card or finds any discrepancy, he/she can contact the UGC helpline number 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry a printout of admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam hall.
The NTA had earlier released the exam city slip for the Phase 5 exams.
Exam details
The NTA will be conducting UGC NET December 2022 Phase-V exam for nine subjects on March 13, 14 and 15.
The subjects include, Oriya, Social Work, Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management, Environmental Sciences, Home Science, Psychology, Education, Library and Information Science, and Sanskrit.
The UGC NET or NTA-UGC-NET is conducted to fill the posts of assistant professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship award in Indian universities and colleges.
