UGC NET Phase 2 exam begins today: Check timings, shift details, and more

UGC NET 2022 December cycle phase 2 examination will be held on three days — February 28, March 2 and 3.

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 is scheduled from February 28 at various centres across the country. The National Testing Agency will conduct the UGC NET for the second phase in two shifts.

Date and time

The UGC NET 2022 December cycle phase 2 examination will be held on three days — February 28, March 2 and 3.

The exam for five subjects is due to be held on February 28. The first shift of the exam will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon while the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Important guidelines

Candidates must carry their UGC NET Phase 2 exam admit card to the examination centre. They can download admit cards from UGC's official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must reach the exam centre before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute hassle. The reporting time is mentioned on the UGC NET admit card for all candidates.

Candidates can carry a simple transparent BallPoint Pen, an additional photograph, to be pasted on the attendance sheet, personal transparent water bottle, personal hand sanitizer (50 ml), and an ID proof to the exam hall.

In case a candidate is diabetic, he/she will be allowed to carry sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange).

No candidate is allowed to carry electronic devices like calculators, mobile phones, smart watches and other such items inside the exam hall.

Shift and exam details

The UGC NET Phase 2 exam will be conducted for a total of 14 subjects.

The exam will begin with the History paper on the first day followed by English on March 2.

On March 3 the exam will be held for subjects including, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Studies / Econometrics/ Development Planning/ Development Economics / Business Economics/ Applied Economics /.

The Physical Education exam will also be held on the first shift on March 3 and the Public Administration will be held in the second shift.