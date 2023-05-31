UGC NET June 2023: Registration link closes today, check key details

The candidates can apply for UGC NET June 2023 exam through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will allow corrections to be made to application forms from June 2 to June 3.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration for University Grants Commission (UGC) NET June Session 2023 Exam at 5 pm on May 31. NTA is conducting the NET exam 2023 on behalf of the UGC.

The UGC NET June Session 2023 Exam will be held from June 13 to June 22 and the admit cards will be released in the second week of June. The NTA will allow corrections to be made to application forms from June 2 to June 3.

The candidates can apply for UGC NET June 2023 exam through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

It’s important to note that the last date for paying the application fee is 11:50 PM on June 1. While the application fee for General/ Unreserved is Rs 1500, it is Rs 600 for General-EWS/OBC-NCL. At the same time, application fee for SC/ST/PwD and Third Gender students is Rs 325.

Here are the steps to apply for the UGC NET June Session 2023 Exam

Candidates should go to the official websitenta.nic.in

On the homepage, candidates should click on the registration link for UGC-NET June 2023.

You will then be redirected to register.

Candidates must fill in all the required details and register for UGC-NET.

You should then upload all the required documents and make the payment.

Download and print a copy of the application form for future reference.

The announcement of the UGC NET 2023 June Session 2023 Exam was made by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar via Twitter.

NTA has been conducting this exam in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode since December 2018. The UGC NET exams are held twice a year, one in December and another in June.

The selection for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges is carried out through this exam.