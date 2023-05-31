UGC NET June 2023: Registration link closes today, check key details

The candidates can apply for UGC NET June 2023 exam through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will allow corrections to be made to application forms from June 2 to June 3.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration for University Grants Commission (UGC) NET June Session 2023 Exam at 5 pm on May 31. NTA is conducting the NET exam 2023 on behalf of the UGC.

The UGC NET June Session 2023 Exam will be held from June 13 to June 22 and the admit cards will be released in the second week of June. The NTA will allow corrections to be made to application forms from June 2 to June 3.