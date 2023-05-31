English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeeducation NewsUGC NET June 2023: Registration link closes today, check key details

    UGC NET June 2023: Registration link closes today, check key details

    UGC NET June 2023: Registration link closes today, check key details
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023 11:49:08 AM IST (Published)

    The candidates can apply for UGC NET June 2023 exam through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will allow corrections to be made to application forms from June 2 to June 3.

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration for University Grants Commission (UGC) NET June Session 2023 Exam at 5 pm on May 31. NTA is conducting the NET exam 2023 on behalf of the UGC.

    The UGC NET June Session 2023 Exam will be held from June 13 to June 22 and the admit cards will be released in the second week of June. The NTA will allow corrections to be made to application forms from June 2 to June 3.
    The candidates can apply for UGC NET June 2023 exam through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X