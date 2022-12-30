UGC NET is conducted twice every year by National Testing Agency (NTA) in June and December every year.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday announced that UGC NET would be conducted twice every year in June and December.
"This is to inform the prospective applicants that the first UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023," read a tweet by ANI quoting Kumar.
UGC NET is conducted twice every year by National Testing Agency (NTA) in June & December every year. This is to inform the prospective applicants that the first UGC NET June 2023 Cycle will be conducted from 13 to 22 June 2023: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
Announcement on UGC-NET December 2022:NTA has been entrusted by UGC for conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘JRF and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 29, 2022
Meanwhile NTA has started the online registration for December cycle of UGC NET. Application Form is available through NTA Website, https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in from 29 December 2022 to 17 January 2023 till 5:00 pm.
The last date for successful transaction of examination fee is January 18, 2023 till 11:50 pm. The window for any correction with respect to particulars submitted in the application form will be available from 19 to 20 January 2023 till 11:50 pm.
UGC NET 2023 December examination will be held from February 21 to March 10, 2023.
The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is conducted by NTA on behalf of the UGC to determine the eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellow and Assistant Professor in various educational institutes, universities, and colleges.
