UGC NET December 2022: Correction window opens from January 19

The University Grant Commission (UGC) will soon add a correction window for the National Eligibility Test December 2022-2023 schedule. Applicants, who want to modify their registration form, will be able to do from January 19 onwards. The last date for the correction form is January 20 up to 11:50 PM. Students can check the official website of the University Grant Commission.

Candidates cannot edit every detail present in the form, certain editable sections can be updated. In the form sections like image upload and signature can be edited, among others. Further during the cross-examination by the authorities if they find any discrepancies in the form they will mail it to the registered mail account and sms at the phone number of the applicant.

Students have to resolve the discrepancies within a stipulated time frame given by the University Grant Commission. Moreover, it will be the last chance for the applicants to modify their form and in case authorities find any issues after discrepancies are resolved, the form will stand cancelled.

The University Grant Commission will notify the applicant via the registered phone number or mail account. Hence students are requested to be careful while editing the application form. In case any candidate misses the deadline no further request will be entertained by the commission.

Students can check important dates here-

Release of the application link - December 29th, 2022

Last date of the examination - January 17th, 2023

The date for correction starts from - January 19th, 2023

Last date for the correction - January 20th, 2023

Students will be allocated their exam center in the first week of February 2023. Applicants have to download their admit cards from the official website of the National Testing Agency. In the second week of February, the admit card link will be available on the portal. Students who haven’t filed the application link for the UGC- NET are requested to fill out the form soon.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC NET December 2022, he/she may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in For further clarification related to the UGC NET December 2022, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website(s) of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/, for the latest updates.