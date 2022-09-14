UGC NET Admit Card 2022 releasing soon: Check date, how to download and other details

By CNBCTV18.com

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the UGC NET 2022 Admit Card will be released soon. As per the official notification, the UGC NET Admit Card will be released on September 16. The NTA has already released the exam city intimation slips on September 13. Candidates can download the exam city slips and the admit card (once released) from the official website of UGC NET ( www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in ).

Earlier, the exam city slips were set to release on September 11, but NTA postponed the date to September 13.

Here is how to download the UGC NET Phase 2 admit card

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download Phase 2 Admit Card for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)’ in the notice section of the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials (application number, date of birth, and security pin) and log in to download the admit card.

Step 4: Your UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same on A4 size paper for future reference.

The NTA has announced that the Phase 2 exams for UGC NET 2022 will be held between September 20 and September 30, 2022. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held on August 12, 13 and 14. However, due to the rescheduling of Phase 1 exams, the dates for phase 2 exams were postponed.

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is conducted by NTA on behalf of the UGC to determine the eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellow and Assistant Professor in various educational institutes, universities, and colleges.