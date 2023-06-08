UGC NET 2023: NTA releases exam schedule for Phase 1, check important dates

The registration process for the UGC NET June 2023 started on May 10 and concluded on May 31, 2023. Candidates were given a correction window from June 2 to June 3, 2023, to make any necessary changes to their application. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UGC NET.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently announced the exam dates for Phase 1 of the UGC NET June 2023. Candidates who have registered for the UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I Examination can find the official notice on the UGC NET website (ugcnet.nta.nic.in) and the NTA website (nta.ac.in).
The UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from June 13 to June 17, 2023. The examination will have two shifts, Shift 1 and Shift 2.
According to the official notice, it is important to note that the current announcement is not the Advance City Intimation for UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I. The notification regarding the advance city intimation of the Exam Centre will be displayed on the NTA websites mentioned above at a later date.
The examination will take place in multiple phases from June 13 to June 22, 2023. The admit card for the exam will be available in the second week of June 2023.
The registration process for the UGC NET June 2023 started on May 10 and concluded on May 31, 2023. Candidates were given a correction window from June 2 to June 3, 2023, to make any necessary changes to their application. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UGC NET.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Midair Musings | There is this paradox of soaring airfares and sky-high demand currently in India
Jun 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
World Brain Tumour Day | Low survival rate, high recurrence and poor patient prognosis — here's why this cancer remains a big challenge
Jun 8, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Board wants me to shift gears, future focus will be on outcome & performance: Hero MotoCorp's Niranjan Gupta
Jun 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
PGA Tour, LIV Golf & DP World Tour merger: Has Saudi Arabia ‘bought’ professional golf?
Jun 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read