UGC NET 2023: NTA releases exam schedule for Phase 1, check important dates

The registration process for the UGC NET June 2023 started on May 10 and concluded on May 31, 2023. Candidates were given a correction window from June 2 to June 3, 2023, to make any necessary changes to their application. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UGC NET.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently announced the exam dates for Phase 1 of the UGC NET June 2023. Candidates who have registered for the UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I Examination can find the official notice on the UGC NET website (ugcnet.nta.nic.in) and the NTA website (nta.ac.in).

The UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from June 13 to June 17, 2023. The examination will have two shifts, Shift 1 and Shift 2.