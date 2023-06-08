CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsUGC NET 2023: NTA releases exam schedule for Phase 1, check important dates

UGC NET 2023: NTA releases exam schedule for Phase 1, check important dates

UGC NET 2023: NTA releases exam schedule for Phase 1, check important dates
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 4:28:31 PM IST (Published)

The registration process for the UGC NET June 2023 started on May 10 and concluded on May 31, 2023. Candidates were given a correction window from June 2 to June 3, 2023, to make any necessary changes to their application. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UGC NET.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently announced the exam dates for Phase 1 of the UGC NET June 2023. Candidates who have registered for the UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I Examination can find the official notice on the UGC NET website (ugcnet.nta.nic.in) and the NTA website (nta.ac.in).

The UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from June 13 to June 17, 2023. The examination will have two shifts, Shift 1 and Shift 2.
According to the official notice, it is important to note that the current announcement is not the Advance City Intimation for UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I. The notification regarding the advance city intimation of the Exam Centre will be displayed on the NTA websites mentioned above at a later date.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X