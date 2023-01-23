UGC NET 2023: Extended registration window for December Session ends today

English
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 23, 2023 10:39:15 AM IST (Published)

By successfully passing the NET exam, you can become assistant professor in India’s premier government colleges and universities.

The extended registration window for UGC NET 2023 exam for December session will end today (January 23). National Testing Agency (NTA) had opened registrations for the UGC NET 2023 exam from December 29, 2022, and the last date to apply was on January 17, 2023. However, NTA had extended the last date to apply until January 23 due to heavy traffic on its website.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in receipt of various representations from the candidates to extend the last date for submission of online application form for UGC NET December 2022, as they could not upload the photo/documents and could not make payment of requisite application fee due to heavy rush on the last date," read the official statement of NTA.


Also read |
UGC NET 2023 exam: Check how to apply for December 2022 session

As per the official notice, applicants should successfully apply for the exam by 5 pm on January 23.

The submission of fees was to be done until January 18, but candidates can now pay the fees until 11.50 pm on January 23.

All candidates should ensure that the information entered during the online registration process is correct, as this is the extended time period and no correction facility will be provided later. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC NET 2023 exam from February 21, 2023, to March 10, 2023. Candidates can apply for the UGC NET exam on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2023 (December Session): How to register

To apply for the UGC NET 2023 exam, candidates must follow these steps.

  • Visit the official site of UGC NET,ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the UGC NET December 2022 registration link that is available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment.
  • Click on the submit button.
  • Download the application form and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

    • For more details about the exam, candidates can visit the official site of UGC NET.

    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
