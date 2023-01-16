UGC NET 2023 exam: Check last date and how to apply for December 2022 session

Interested candidates can submit their forms for the UGC NET Exam, December 2022 session on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the UGC NET 2023 registration process on January 17. Candidates who are yet to apply can submit their application forms at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The last date for submission of the Examination fee is January 18.

As per the schedule announced by UGC Chairman and the NTA, the UGC NET December exams will be held from February 21 to March 10. Candidates can submit the form until 5 pm on January 17.

Here's how to apply for the UGC NET December 2022 Session

Step 1: Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in the official website portal for the exam

Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads “UGC NET December 2022 application” displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the registration form first and then fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of all the required documents and submit the application fees

Step 5: Submit the UGC NET Exam form and download it for future references

The UGC NET application fee is Rs 1100 for unreserved and OBC categories. For General-EWS/OBC-NCL, the application fee is Rs 550 and for SC/ST/PwD, and Third gender the application fee is Rs 275.

As per the official schedule, candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their applications from January 19 till January 20. The admit for the UGC- NET December 2022 exam will be released in the second week of February.

The NTA conducts the UGC NET Exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of Assistant Professor as well as Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in various universities and colleges in India.