NTA conducts the UGC-NET test twice a year. The first cycle of the UGC NET has been conducted in June while the second phase will be conducted in December.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the UGC- NET June 2023 exam. It is going to be released on the official website of NTA.

University Grants Commission Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, on Wednesday, indicated that the answer key for the June 2023 exam is to be released anytime soon.

“UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August” M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted.

The apex exam conducting agency will be issuing the first provisional answer key of UGC NET in June 2023 and then inviting the candidates for any objections. Once it is done the candidates’ feedback will be reviewed and the final key will be prepared.

The UGC-NET June 2023 provisional answer key will be available on the official website of NTA and once released, the students can check details and raise objections.

How to download the Answer Key of UGC NET 2023?

Step 1: Log in to the official website of UGC NET in NTA at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click the ‘answer key’ link.

Step 3: Choose to log in either through the application number and password or through the application number and DOB.

Step 4: Enter the required details.

Step 5: Click ‘Sign In’

Step 6: Download the answer key of UGC NET 2023, the response sheet and the question paper.

The UGC NET exam is a competitive exam through which the UGC determines the eligibility of the candidates willing to join as Assistant Professors in central and state universities and other higher education institutions. The candidates for Junior Research Fellowship are also selected through the UGC-NET exam