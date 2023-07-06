NTA conducts the UGC-NET test twice a year. The first cycle of the UGC NET has been conducted in June while the second phase will be conducted in December.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key for the UGC- NET June 2023 exam. It is going to be released on the official website of NTA.

University Grants Commission Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, on Wednesday, indicated that the answer key for the June 2023 exam is to be released anytime soon.

“UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August” M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted.