UGC NET Phase 2 exams postponed — Check revised schedule for exams

Mini The UGC-NET Phase 2 exams were earlier scheduled to be held on August 12, 13 and 14.

The UGC NET Phase 2 examinations have been postponed. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will now conduct Phase 2 of the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination between September 20 and 30. The announcement was made by UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

The Phase 2 exams will involve 64 subjects, including Telugu and Marathi, which were postponed due to the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana conducting their own examinations on July 9. Examinations for 15 subjects could not be conducted at seven centres which faced technical difficulties on July 9 during the Shift-1. The Phase 2 exams will involve 64 subjects, including Telugu and Marathi, which were postponed due to the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana conducting their own examinations on July 9. Examinations for 15 subjects could not be conducted at seven centres which faced technical difficulties on July 9 during the Shift-1.

All candidates are advised to download the exam date postponement notification from the official website to get complete details.

As per the new schedule, information on the city of the examination centre shall be displayed on September 11 and the admit cards for Phase 2 exams will be issued on September 16 on the official websites- ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in

Earlier, phase one of the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examinations was successfully conducted on July 9, 11, and July 12 for 33 subjects. The exams were held at 310 examination centres located in 225 cities of the country.