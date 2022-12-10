UGC likely to make 4-year UG courses compulsory for Honours degree: A look at proposed changes

While the draft rules were revealed in March by the UGC, the new system will see multiple exits and re-entry points for students during the FYUP.

Students looking to pursue an honours degree will be expected to study for four years instead of three under the new regulation by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The change to four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) for an Honours degree is likely to be announced on Monday, reported the Indian express. The draft rules were revealed in March by the UGC and the new system will see multiple exits and re-entry points for students during the FYUP.

“Students will be able to get a UG degree in three years on completion of 120 credits (measured through the number of academic hours) and a UG Honours degree in four years on completion of 160 credits,” the draft of the proposed changes said.

Here is a look at the proposed changes that are expected. Under the new policy, students can exit a degree at the end of every academic year. If the students' exit after one year (2 semesters), they will receive a certificate. If the students' exit after two years (4 semesters), they will receive a diploma. Those who complete three years (6 semesters), will be awarded a bachelor’s degree. Completing 4 years (8 semesters) of study would award students a bachelor’s degree with Honours or a bachelor’s degree with research.

ALSO READ:

According to the UGC, the FYUP would allow students to choose their own majors and minors under the new credit-based curriculum system and receive multidisciplinary education.

Students of FYUP would be able to enrol on a master’s degree programme that only lasts one year compared to a two-year master’s degree programme for students who completed three years of bachelor’s studies. FYUP students would also be able to apply for postdoctoral research programmes without immediately applying for a master’s programme as well.

However, the move has already been criticised by Delhi University which offers a bachelor’s with Honours at the end of three years. “The Delhi University regulations have been approved by our statutory bodies and we will continue with that. We will give an honours degree after three years as we have been doing since 1980. We have no plan of doing away with an honours degree after three years,” said DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh to Hindustan Times.