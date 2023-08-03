UGC declares 20 universities as fake, check the full list here

This exercise of identifying universities is an yearly process that UGC undertakes. Last year the UGC published a list comprising 21 universities labeled as "fake." Notably, some of these universities have once again been identified on this year's list. According to the UGC's guidelines, only universities established under a Central, State/Provincial Act, or recognized as deemed-to-be universities are authorized to confer degrees to students.

On Wednesday, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced that it has identified 20 universities in India as "fraudulent." These institutions lack the necessary authorisation to confer degrees to students. Interestingly, Delhi has the highest number of these unaccredited universities, with a total of eight being flagged in the national capital.

The primary objective of the UGC's action is to safeguard students from the risks associated with pursuing education from such deceptive and unaccredited institutions. The Commission emphasises the importance for students and their parents to thoroughly verify the accreditation status of universities before enrolling, thereby ensuring a legitimate and credible educational experience.

"It has come to the notice of the UGC that a number of institutions are offering degrees in contrary to the provisions of the UGC Act. Degrees awarded by such universities shall neither be recognised nor valid for higher education or employment purpose. These universities are not empowered to confer any degree," a statement by UGC secretary Manish Joshi read.

Below is the full list of such universities:

Delhi

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State

Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh

Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur

Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj

United Nations University, Delhi

Vocational University, Delhi

ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, Delhi

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, Thakurpurkur

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur,

Christ New Testament Deemed University, Srinagar, Guntur

Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam

Karnataka Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum

Kerala

St. John’s University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Puducherry

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road

This exercise of identifying universities is an yearly process that UGC undertakes. Last year the UGC published a list comprising 21 universities labeled as "fake."

Notably, some of these universities have once again been identified on this year's list. According to the UGC's guidelines, only universities established under a Central, State/Provincial Act, or recognized as deemed-to-be universities are authorized to confer degrees to students. Additionally, institutions endowed with authority by an Act of Parliament also hold the privilege to grant degrees.

This stringent criteria ensures that degree-granting institutions possess the essential legal backing and authorization, guaranteeing the maintenance of academic standards and the provision of legitimate qualifications to their students.