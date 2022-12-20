UGC asks publishers to translate English books into Indian languages for UG courses

UGC is asking publishers to make the course books available in languages such as Bengali, Odia, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu among others

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked publishers to bring out English textbooks in various Indian languages for undergraduate courses. This move is aligned with the Education Ministry’s plan to allow students to appear for their BA, BCom and B.Sc degrees in their mother tongue.

Keeping this in view, UGC is asking publishers to make the course books available in languages such as Bengali, Odia, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu among others.

Some of the major publishers who are collaborating on the project are Pearson India, Universities Press, S. Chand Publishers, Vikas Publishing, Narosa Publishers, Viva Books, Mahavir Publications, New Age Publishers and Taxmann Publications, IANS reported.

The UGC has also conducted high-level meetings with representatives of Oxford University Press, Orient Blackswan and Elsevier.

Earlier this month, the education body held discussions with international publishers such as Wiley India, Cambridge University Press India, Taylor & Francis, Springer Nature, Cengage India and McGraw Hill India for publishing undergraduate English textbooks in Indian languages. The UGC has set a timeline of 6-12 months for the same.

As a nodal agency, UGC will help and support the publishers identify the textbooks, translation tools and editing experts to ensure that the books are affordable in the digital format, IANS quoted UGC chairman Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar as saying.

He also said that Indian authors will also be encouraged to write textbooks in regional languages for non-technical subjects.

Till now, the All India Council of Technical Education has published 70 engineering textbooks for first-year students in 12 regional languages. In October, Home Minister Amit Shah launched the first set of MBBS books for first-year students in Hindi in Madhya Pradesh. The Bar Council of India has also formed a panel under the guidance of former Chief Justice of India SA Bobde to translate legal books into regional languages, The Hindu reported.