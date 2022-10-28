UGC, AICTE informs that online Ph.D programmes offered by EdTech companies with foreign varsities are not recognised

Mini
Earlier this year, the UGC and the AICTE had warned their recognised varsities and institutions against offering courses in distance learning and online mode in association with Ed-tech companies, saying no "franchise" agreement is permissible according to norms.
Online Ph.D programmes offered by EdTech companies in collaboration with foreign educational institutions are not recognised, the University Grants Commission and the All India Council of Technical Education announced on Friday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?
IST6 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle
IST5 Min(s) Read
Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?
IST3 Min(s) Read
The warning for students by the higher education and the technical education regulators is the second such this year.
Earlier this year, the UGC and the AICTE had warned their recognised varsities and institutions against offering courses in distance learning and online mode in association with Ed-tech companies, saying no "franchise" agreement is permissible according to norms.
"In order to maintain the standards for awarding Ph.D degrees, the UGC has notified the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil, Ph.D degrees) Regulation 2016. It is mandatory for all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to follow UGC Regulations and its amendments for awarding Ph.D degrees," according to a joint order issued by the UGC and the AICTE.
Students and public at large are hereby advised not to be misled by the advertisements for online Ph.D programmes offered by EdTech companies in collaboration with foreign educational institutions, it said. "Such online Ph.D programmes are not recognised by the UGC. Aspiring students and the public at large, are requested to verify the authenticity of Ph.D programmes as per UGC Regulation 2016 before taking admission," the order said.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!