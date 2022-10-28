Homeeducation news

UGC, AICTE informs that online Ph.D programmes offered by EdTech companies with foreign varsities are not recognised

2 Min(s) Read

By PTI  IST (Published)

Earlier this year, the UGC and the AICTE had warned their recognised varsities and institutions against offering courses in distance learning and online mode in association with Ed-tech companies, saying no "franchise" agreement is permissible according to norms.

Online Ph.D programmes offered by EdTech companies in collaboration with foreign educational institutions are not recognised, the University Grants Commission and the All India Council of Technical Education announced on Friday.

The warning for students by the higher education and the technical education regulators is the second such this year.
Earlier this year, the UGC and the AICTE had warned their recognised varsities and institutions against offering courses in distance learning and online mode in association with Ed-tech companies, saying no "franchise" agreement is permissible according to norms.
Also read: Indian PhD scholar wins $25,000 'BRICS-Young Innovator Prize'
"In order to maintain the standards for awarding Ph.D degrees, the UGC has notified the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil, Ph.D degrees) Regulation 2016. It is mandatory for all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to follow UGC Regulations and its amendments for awarding Ph.D degrees," according to a joint order issued by the UGC and the AICTE.
Students and public at large are hereby advised not to be misled by the advertisements for online Ph.D programmes offered by EdTech companies in collaboration with foreign educational institutions, it said. "Such online Ph.D programmes are not recognised by the UGC. Aspiring students and the public at large, are requested to verify the authenticity of Ph.D programmes as per UGC Regulation 2016 before taking admission," the order said.
Also read; Indian student bags Rs 1.3 crore PhD scholarship from Australian university
