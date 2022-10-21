    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeducation News

    Twitter tells staff no plans for 'job cuts' after report says Musk wants to lay off over 5,600 employees

    Twitter tells staff no plans for 'job cuts' after report says Musk wants to lay off over 5,600 employees

    Twitter tells staff no plans for 'job cuts' after report says Musk wants to lay off over 5,600 employees
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Twitter Inc on Thursday clarified to staff that there are no plans for company-wide layoffs since it signed a deal to be acquired by billionaire Elon Musk, after a media outlet reported that Musk is considering layoffs at the company.

    Twitter Inc on Thursday clarified to staff that there are no plans for company-wide layoffs since it signed a deal to be acquired by billionaire Elon Musk, after a media outlet reported that Musk is considering layoffs at the company.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Vikram Samvat 2079: All you need to know about Muhurat trading

    Vikram Samvat 2079: All you need to know about Muhurat trading

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett emailed employees on Thursday saying the company does not plan layoffs, according to a source who viewed the email.
    The Washington Post reported earlier on Thursday that Elon Musk told prospective investors in his deal to buy Twitter that he planned to get rid of nearly 75 percent of the company's 7,500 workers, citing interviews and documents.
    Also Read: Elon Musk says excited by Twitter deal despite overpaying
    The job cuts are expected in the coming months, no matter who owns the company, according to the Washington Post report.
    Twitter's current management planned to pare the company's payroll by about $800 million by the end of next year, a number that would mean the departure of nearly a quarter of the workforce, the report said.
    Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
    Human resources staff at the social media company have told employees that they were not planning for mass layoffs, but documents showed extensive plans to push out staff and cut down on infrastructure costs were already in place before Musk offered to buy the company, the Washington Post reported.
    Also Read | ‘Drama to culture shock’: Twitter employees prep for ‘would-be-boss’
    Musk had tried to walk away from the deal to buy Twitter in May alleging the company understated the number of bot and spam accounts on the social media platform, which started a series of lawsuits between the two parties.
    Earlier this month, Musk reversed course and said he will proceed with the deal on original terms.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Elon MusklayoffsTwitter

    Previous Article

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 1 result today: How to check seat allotment

    Next Article

    Govt launches National Curriculum Framework for education of children aged 3-8 years

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng