Elon Musk fires around 3,000 contract workers at Twitter without prior notice

By Pihu Yadav

To monitor hate speech and enact policies against harmful content, Twitter and other major social media companies have primarily relied on outsourced contractors. Content moderation expert Sarah Roberts, who worked as a staff researcher at Twitter earlier this year, said she believes at least 3,000 contract workers were fired on Saturday night.

A number of outsourced contract workers at Twitter learned over the weekend they were out of a job and immediately lost access to Slack and other work systems.

However, many of those content censors have since left their posts, first when Twitter fired a large portion of its full-time staff via email on November 4 and then again as it makes plans to axe countless contract positions.

Content moderation expert Sarah Roberts, an associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles who worked as a staff researcher at Twitter earlier this year, told AP that she believes at least 3,000 contract workers were fired on Saturday night.

Casey Newton, the author of a tech newsletter Platformer, on Sunday tweeted, “Twitter eliminated about 4,400 of its approximately 5,500 contract employees”. The cuts are expected to have a significant impact on content moderation and the core infrastructure services that keep the site up and running.

At Twitter's San Francisco headquarters and other offices, contract workers wore green badges while full-time workers wore blue badges. Contractors did a number of jobs to help keep Twitter running, including engineering and marketing, Roberts said. But it was the huge force of contracted moderators that was “mission critical” to the platform, said Roberts.

Cutting them will have a “tangible impact on the experience of the platform,” she said.

Musk promised to loosen speech restrictions when he took over Twitter. But in the early days after buying Twitter for $44 billion in late October and dismissed its board of directors and top executives, the billionaire Tesla CEO sought to assure civil rights groups and advertisers that the platform could continue tamping down hate and hate-fueled violence.

That message was reiterated by Twitter's then-head of content moderation, Yoel Roth, who tweeted that the November 4 layoffs only affected “15 percent of our Trust & Safety organization (as opposed to approximately 50 percent cuts company-wide), with our front-line moderation staff experiencing the least impact."

Roth has since resigned from the company, joining an exodus of high-level leaders who were tasked with privacy protection, cybersecurity and complying with regulations.

(With inputs from AP)