Identical twins get exactly same marks in Gujarat class 10 board exams

The recently-announced Gujarat Class 10 board exam results for 2023 have brought joy and thrills to students across the state. Surat district once again emerged with the highest pass percentage, while Dahod recorded the lowest. Amidst this news, a remarkable achievement by twin brothers has become the talk of the town.

At Bhakti International School in Surat, a pair of identical twins have clocked identical marks in their board exams. The twins, named Rudra and Rutva, have brought laurels to the their school and family with their exceptional performance. The twin result from a family which is associated with the city's textile business has left people astounded.

The twins' hard work and dedication paid off as they achieved high scores in the 10th board exams. Both Rudra and Rutva secured an impressive 95.50 percent, obtaining 570 marks out of 600.

Throughout their preparations, the twins refrained from using mobile phones and focused solely on their studies. Their commitment and mutual support played a crucial role in their achievements. Rudra and Rutva expressed their aspiration to pursue a career in computer science, further fuelling their determination to succeed. Incidentally, both wear similar clothes.

Their collaborative study approach, where they revised together and challenged each other with tough questions, has undoubtedly contributed to their success.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the Class 10 board exam results 2023 at 8 am on Thursday, May 25. Students can check their scores at the official website . As per the official data, this year about 64.62 percent students passed, marking a marginal decline in pass percentage from 65.18 percent in 2022.