    Twin brothers achieve identical marks in Gujarat class 10 board exams

    Twin brothers achieve identical marks in Gujarat class 10 board exams

    Twin brothers achieve identical marks in Gujarat class 10 board exams
    By Local18  May 25, 2023 8:04:23 PM IST (Published)

    Gujarat Class 10 board exam results 2023: Rudra and Rutva from Surat study in the same class in the same school, and have worked diligently through the year to prepare for their exams. The remarkable similarity in appearance and now in academic achievement has become a hot topic among locals.

    The recently announced Gujarat Class 10 board exam results for 2023 have brought joy and excitement to students across the state. Surat district once again emerged with the highest pass percentage, while Dahod district recorded the lowest result. Amidst this news, a remarkable achievement by twin brothers has become the talk of the town.

    At Bhakti International School in Surat, two identical twins have not only exhibited physical resemblance but also achieved identical marks in their board exams. The twins, named Rudra and Rutva, have brought laurels to the their school and family with their exceptional results. The result of twin children from a family which is associated with the city's textile business has left people astounded.
    Both brothers study in the same class in the same school, and have worked diligently throughout the year to prepare for their exams. The remarkable similarity in appearance and now in academic achievement, has become a topic of discussion and admiration among the local community.
