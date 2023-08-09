TSCC, Ericsson set up Center of Excellence to upskill students on emerging technologies

The CoE seeks to address the emerging skill gap by offering world-class training modules to students, equipping them with the expertise needed to excel in this rapidly evolving field. Around 300 students will receive the training in the first year of the program.

Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) and Ericsson on Wednesday set up the a Center of Excellence (CoE) at Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University (DSEU). The CoE will train students on 5G and emerging technologies along with job placements post the completion of the selected module by the student.

According to a statement issued by Ericsson, around 300 students will receive the training in the first year of the program. The CoE's curriculum includes a diverse range of training modules, which include theory lessons as well as hands on practical training for the students in the Skill Labs set up in the CoE. Students will be offered training as 5G network engineers, technical training for handheld devices and for IOT systems as well as line assembly of telecom products.

The launch of the CoE comes as a response to the ever-evolving technological advancements in the telecom industry, including the imminent rollout of 5G networks in India, the proliferation of smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and the burgeoning manufacturing sector. The CoE seeks to address the emerging skill gap by offering world-class training modules to students, equipping them with the expertise needed to excel in this rapidly evolving field.

"The CoE is designed to maximize the learning potential of the local youth with a keen focus on inclusivity and technical skill development. We are standing at the beginnings of a new India and look forward to develop the potential of our great nation’s youth," said Arvind Bali, CEO, Telecom Sector Skill Council.

Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India and Head of Network Solutions for Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson said that the initiative will help bridge skills gap in the industry while providing opportunities for underserved students to build a career in the telecom sector in India.

"Industry - Academia partnerships will go a long way in fulfilling the skill gaps in the sector as well as creating a skilled workforce that will boost the telecom eco-system in the country and ensure the build out of a strong digital infrastructure in the country. Ericsson has been a partner to India’s telecommunication sector for over 120 years and this CoE is another example of our unwavering commitment," Bansal added.

Apart from this, Ericsson’s educational initiatives in India include providing financial support to hundreds of meritorious girls from underprivileged sections of society who are pursuing technical education.

Through Ericsson’s flagship program Connect to Learn, 400,000 children and young adults in 36 countries have been provided with access to digital learning and skills development programs, as per the release.