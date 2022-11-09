TS PGECET 2022 registration for special round begins today: Check details and how to apply

By CNBCTV18.com

Candidates can apply online through the official site- pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in and exercise the web option on the portal.

The tate Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) began the TS PGECET counselling today. Candidates can apply for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering and Pharmacy Counselling on pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

Candidates who did not register and upload the certificates in Phase I and Phase II of the counselling must register and submit scanned copies of the original certificates to be able to exercise the web options and participate in the special round of counselling.

Here is how to register for TS PGECET 2022 counselling special round

Step 1: Go to Go to pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for registration for PGECET special round counselling 2022.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials in the specified fields to access the application.

Step 4: Upload all the relevant documents and scanned copies of certificates as required.

Step 5: Check all the details and click on ‘submit’ to complete the application process.

As per the official schedule, the last date for registration is November 11 and the window for exercising the web options is till November 12. The list of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college-wise and released on the official website on November 15.

The TS PGEC / TS PGECET 2022 special round counselling is conducted for admissions to ME/ MTech. / M Arch / M Pharm / Pharm.D (P.B.) courses across universities in Telangana.

After the release of the final list, the candidates will need to report to their respective colleges from November 15 to 19.

