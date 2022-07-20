TS PGECET 2022 hall tickets to be released today: Here’s how to download

Osmania University, Hyderabad, will release the TS PGECET 2022 hall tickets today. According to the university, the TS PGECET hall tickets 2022 are likely to be released by 5 pm today, after which candidates can download the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) hall tickets from the official website https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test is a state-level entrance examination conducted by Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission into regular PG courses in engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), graduate level pharm-D (post baccalaureate) for the academic year 2022-2023.

The TS PGECET exam will be conducted between July 29 and August 1, 2022. Without the TS PGECET 2022 hall tickets, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centres. Candidates are also advised to carry a valid ID proof along with the hall tickets to the exam centre.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has not yet announced the exam timings. These details are likely to be available on the PGECET admit cards.

How to download

Candidates who have applied to appear for the TS PGECET 2022 exam can follow the steps given below to download the hall tickets.

Candidates will have to visit the official website https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/

They will have to click on the direct link to download the hall ticket that will be available from today evening.

Candidates will be asked to enter their login credentials in the required fields. They will have to key in their application number and date of birth.

Once the candidate submits the details, the hall ticket of TS PGECET 2022 will appear on the screen.

Candidates will have to download the hall ticket and keep a hard copy for showing it at the exam centre.

Every year, thousands of candidates apply for the TS PGECET exam for admissions to colleges across Telangana. After the exam concludes, TS PGECET answer key and results will be declared, following which TS PGECET counselling for admissions will take place.