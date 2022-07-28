TS ECET revised hall ticket released: Check how to download

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released revised admit cards for the Engineering Common Entrance Test 2022 (ECET). The TS ECET was previously scheduled to be held on July 13, but TSCHE postponed the exams due to heavy rain across the state.

Now, the TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022 has been released again as the exams will now be held on August 1 for all candidates.

As per the revised schedule shared by TSCHE, the entrance exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9 am and end at 12 pm, and the second shift will start from 3 pm to and conclude at 6 pm.

Here is how to download the revised TS ECET hall ticket 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test at Go to the official website of Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test at www.ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Download Hall Ticket' link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: A new login page will open where you need to enter your application number, date of birth and other required details to login.

Step 4: After successful login, your TS ECET 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the revised hall ticket and print a copy of it on a A4 size paper for future reference.

All candidates must note that only the revised TS ECET hall ticket/admit card will be considered valid for the upcoming exam. The old admit cards will not be considered and candidates carrying the old admit cards may not be allowed to appear for the exam.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, conducts TS ECET on behalf of TSCHE for admission into Diploma and B.Sc. (Mathematics) courses.

The test is also conducted for lateral admission into second year regular BE/BTech and second year B Pharm Courses in both University and private Unaided professional institutions (minority and non-minority) of the state that are approved by All India Council for Technical Education.