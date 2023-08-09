TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Final phase of seat allotment expected today, check details here

2 Min Read
TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Candidates who have registered for the final phase of counselling can check the seat allotment result through the official website at tseamcet.nic.in.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) seat allotment for the final phase today, August 9. The candidates who have registered for this round can check the seat allotment results on the official website -tseamcet.nic.in.
To avail of the allotted seats in the TS EAMCET counselling process, the candidates must submit all the documents at their designated institute, including a set of photocopies of their educational qualifications and the original transfer certificate.
ALSO READ |
TS EAMCET 2023: How to check the final phase seat allotment results?
As per the TS EAMCET selection process, candidates are requested to report to the designated colleges from August 10 to August 12. Candidates who fail to report by the deadline will have to face automatic cancellation of the provisional seat that has been allotted to them.
In addition to the final phase, a special phase of TS EAMCET counselling will begin on August 17. All eligible candidates can exercise options in this special phase of counselling if they desire to do so. The exercise of options will take place from August 17 to August 19. The provisional seat allotment will be released on August 23.
ALSO READ | JoSAA seat allocation result for round 1 to be released soon: Check date, how to view results
Additionally, students who have secured provisional seats in the same college but in a different branch in the TS EAMCET special phase allotment, need to download their fresh allotment order before August 25.
Candidates who have been allotted a seat in a different college during the special phase must report to their newly allotted institute by August 25. The fee payment and self-reporting process will take place from August 23 to August 25. If the candidate fails to report by the given deadline, then the seat allotted to them will be forfeited. They will also be required to carry their original transfer certificate from the original college.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Freshers Alert: These sectors have job openings but only if you have these skills
Aug 9, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Bottom for home loan rates falling: Are good days ahead for borrowers?
Aug 9, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World View | Russia-Africa Summit — here's what Moscow wanted to convey to world
Aug 9, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Types of insurance frauds and know how to deal with them
Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read