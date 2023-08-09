TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Final phase of seat allotment expected today, check details here

TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Candidates who have registered for the final phase of counselling can check the seat allotment result through the official website at tseamcet.nic.in.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) seat allotment for the final phase today, August 9. The candidates who have registered for this round can check the seat allotment results on the official website - tseamcet.nic.in

To avail of the allotted seats in the TS EAMCET counselling process, the candidates must submit all the documents at their designated institute, including a set of photocopies of their educational qualifications and the original transfer certificate.

ALSO READ |

TS EAMCET 2023: How to check the final phase seat allotment results?

Visit the official website at tseamcet.nic.in.

Log in to the account using the required credentials.

Search for the designated section on the website to check the seat allotment result.

Download the seat allotment order that has been provided on the website for future reference.

As per the TS EAMCET selection process, candidates are requested to report to the designated colleges from August 10 to August 12. Candidates who fail to report by the deadline will have to face automatic cancellation of the provisional seat that has been allotted to them.

In addition to the final phase, a special phase of TS EAMCET counselling will begin on August 17. All eligible candidates can exercise options in this special phase of counselling if they desire to do so. The exercise of options will take place from August 17 to August 19. The provisional seat allotmen t will be released on August 23.

Additionally, students who have secured provisional seats in the same college but in a different branch in the TS EAMCET special phase allotment, need to download their fresh allotment order before August 25.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in a different college during the special phase must report to their newly allotted institute by August 25. The fee payment and self-reporting process will take place from August 23 to August 25. If the candidate fails to report by the given deadline, then the seat allotted to them will be forfeited. They will also be required to carry their original transfer certificate from the original college.