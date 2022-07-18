TS EAMCET 2022 exam begins today: Check guidelines and other details here

    Home

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    Earlier, the Telangana TS EAMCET was supposed to be held on July 14, 2022 but it was postponed due to heavy rain in the state.

    The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 is set to begin from today. However, the exam for the engineering stream will be conducted on July 18, 19, and July 20.
    The TS EAMCET 2022 exam was earlier scheduled to begin on July 14, but due to heavy rain in the state, the exam was postponed by the council.
    All the registered candidates appearing for the TS EAMCET exam 2022 must follow certain guidelines on the exam day.
    Here are the guidelines
    1. All candidates must carry their TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket with them to their respective exam centres.
    2. All candidates should reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the time of the exam.
    3. All candidates need to maintain social distancing inside and outside the exam halls
    4. All candidates are advised to carry their own hand sanitizers and always wear their face masks.
    5. Any electronic item such as mobile phones, smart watches, bluetooth devices, etc. will not be allowed inside the exam hall.
      6.  
      The TSCHE had released the TS EAMCET hall tickets on the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
      Here are the steps to download the hall ticket:
      Step 1: Go to the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
      Step 2: Find the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link displayed on the homepage and click on it.
      Step 3: You will be redirected to another login window to download the hall ticket.
      Step 4: Enter the required details to login and submit.
      Step 5: Your TS EAMCET Exam 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
      Step 6: Verify the information on the hall ticket and download it. Take a printout of the same in a A4 size sheet and carry it to your respective exam centre.
       
       
      (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
      First Published:  IST
