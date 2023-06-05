Tripura Board TBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2023 results declared, check details here

The results for Tripura Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are now available on the official website- tbse.tripura.gov.in. The overall pass percentage of TBSE’s Class 12 board examination was at 86.02 percent. Sepahijala recorded the highest pass percentage among the districts at 88.60 percent.

Tripura’s Board of Secondary Education on Monday released the Class 10, 12 Board Results 2023. Students who appeared in Class 10, 12 board examination can access their results by visiting these official websites, tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in

TBSE conducted the Class 10 board exams from March 16 to April 18, 2023. According to a report by The Times of India, as many as 43,503 students had registered for Class 10 and Madrasa Alim examinations. At the same time, TBSE conducted the Tripura board Class 12 exams from March 15 to April 19, 2023.

Over 38,000 students had registered for Class 12 examinations.

It is worth noting that the overall pass percentage of TBSE’s Class 10 board examination stood at 83.2 percent.

While the Gomti district recorded the highest pass percentage of 92.30 percent, North Tripura recorded the lowest pass percentage of 77.80 percent.

Students can follow this step-by-step process to check and download their TBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Results.

Step 1: Students should visit the official website at Students should visit the official website at tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: Students should then look for the link to TBSE Results 2023 on the homepage.

Step 3: You will have to click the result link for Class 10 or Class 12.

Step 4: After clicking on the link, enter your roll number and other details and click submit.

Step 5: Your TBSE Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Students can download the result and take a printout for future reference

Last year, the overall pass percentage for TBSE’s Class 10 board exam was 86 percent. The pass percentage of TBSE’s Class 12 board examination was 94.46 percent.