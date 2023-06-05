Tripura Board TBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2023 results declared, check details here

The results for Tripura Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are now available on the official website- tbse.tripura.gov.in. The overall pass percentage of TBSE’s Class 12 board examination was at 86.02 percent. Sepahijala recorded the highest pass percentage among the districts at 88.60 percent.

Tripura’s Board of Secondary Education on Monday released the Class 10, 12 Board Results 2023. Students who appeared in Class 10, 12 board examination can access their results by visiting these official websites, tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in

TBSE conducted the Class 10 board exams from March 16 to April 18, 2023. According to a report by The Times of India, as many as 43,503 students had registered for Class 10 and Madrasa Alim examinations. At the same time, TBSE conducted the Tripura board Class 12 exams from March 15 to April 19, 2023.

Over 38,000 students had registered for Class 12 examinations.