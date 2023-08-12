Following these tricks can help you land your dream job according to a career coach

CNBC-TV18 caught up with Interview Coach Diksha Arora, founder of EnglishCompiled who has taught hundreds of students how to ace job interviews in both offline and online settings.Arora shared some valuable tricks that can significantly increase your chances of landing your dream job.

Too many people believe that their resume and skills alone are enough to ace a job interview. But the hiring process is actually a lot more subjective than you think.

Nailing a job interview isn’t just about listing skills and experience directly from your resume. You want to paint a picture of your accomplishments through concrete, detailed examples.

To do that successfully, you must know how to communicate effectively.

CNBC-TV18 caught up with Interview Coach Diksha Arora, founder of EnglishCompiled who has taught hundreds of students how to ace job interviews in both offline and online settings.

Arora shared some valuable tricks that can significantly increase your chances of landing your dream job. As a seasoned expert in the field, Arora shed light on the crucial aspects that candidates often overlook when approaching interviews.

Research is key

Arora emphasised the importance of research as a foundational step in the job-seeking journey.

Candidates need to delve deep into the industry and the specific responsibilities of the desired role.

"You spend a lot of time at work, and you don't want to do something that you're eventually going to quit," Arora highlighted. Thoroughly understanding the company's products, culture, and job descriptions can help candidates gain clarity and make informed decisions.

Upskilling and reskilling

With the rapid evolution of technology and business landscapes, the job market demands adaptability and continuous learning. Arora stressed the significance of upskilling and rescaling as a means to meet the dynamic requirements of the industry.

"Employers aggressively want to hire, but they are not able to do so because of the skills gap," she stated. Candidates need to continuously enhance their skill sets to bridge this gap and remain competitive in the job market.

Crafting impactful responses

For freshers entering the job market , focusing on effective communication during interviews is important. As per Arora, candidates need to practice common interview questions and prepare professional stories that highlight their experiences and lessons learned.

"Make sure that you don't fumble during the interviews and you're practicing all of these questions loudly so that the rolling of your tongue becomes smooth," Arora emphasised, addressing a common challenge faced by freshers.

Addressing the "Why Should We Hire You" question

Arora decoded the often daunting question, "Why should we hire you?"

She suggested candidates align their responses with the company's requirements, leveraging the job description to pinpoint their unique strengths. "Highlight on your skill sets, highlight on your USP, your unique self that makes you stand out," Arora advised. Effectively showcasing what sets you apart can significantly enhance your chances of standing out in the competitive job market.

Digital Presence

As remote work becomes increasingly prevalent, Arora urges candidates to establish a digital presence to showcase their skills and talents.

Creating portfolios, content on social media platforms, and personal websites can help candidates present their achievements effectively. "When you showcase your work, in terms of metrics, and in terms of quantifiable achievements, it really helps you tap some great opportunities," Arora highlighted.