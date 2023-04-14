Top 10 popular education courses amongst Gig delivery workers

More than a third of India's gig delivery workers have Bachelor's or Master's degrees, according to a new survey. Currently, it’s estimated that nearly 70 lakh individuals are engaged in gig delivery services in India.

More than a third of India's gig delivery workers have Bachelor's or Master's degrees, according to a new survey. A recent survey titled "Understanding the Life of Gig Delivery Partners," by Borzo (formerly WeFast), a global same-day delivery platform, discovered some intriguing details about gig workers in India.

The survey found that 94 percent of the delivery service workers are literate, out of which 21.55 percent are 10th pass, 38.8 percent are 12th pass and 29.7 percent are graduates. Even 4 percent of delivery workers have a master's degree, the survey found. These numbers indicate a rising trend in the education levels of gig delivery workers in India.

Here is the list of the top 10 popular courses among Gig delivery workers in India:

Bachelor of Commerce:

According to the survey by Borzo, the Bachelor of Commerce (B. Com) course is the most popular among gig delivery workers in India. The course is pursued by 25.51 percent of the gig workers.

Bachelor of Arts (B.A.): The Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) course is the second most popular course among gig delivery workers in India, according to the Borzo report with 18.83 percent of them opting for it.

Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.): The Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) course is the third most popular course among gig delivery workers in India. According to the survey, about 7.96 percent of gig workers pursue it.

Diploma Course: The fourth most popular course among gig delivery workers in India is the Diploma Course, with a share of 4.53 percent.

Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech): The Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech) course is the fifth most popular course among gig delivery workers in India and 3.59 percent of the gig workers pursue it.

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA): The Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course is the sixth most popular course among gig delivery workers in India and 2.91 percent of the gig workers opted for it, according to the survey.

Master of Arts (MA): The Master of Arts (MA) course is the seventh most popular course among gig delivery workers in India, with a share of 1.79 percent.

ITI courses: The Industrial Training Institute (ITI) courses are the eighth most pursued academic stream among gig delivery workers in India. The survey found 1.71 of delivery workers doing ITI courses.

Masters of Commerce (M. Com): The Masters of Commerce (MCom) course is the ninth most popular course among gig delivery workers in India and only 1.54 percent of delivery workers were found pursuing it.

Master of Business Administration (MBA): The MBA course is the tenth most popular course among gig delivery workers in India. It was preferred by 1.54 percent of gig delivery workers.